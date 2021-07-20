Congress, others boycott PM’s all-party meet

Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Left parties, RJD and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening where a presentation was to be made by the Health Ministry on Covid-19 management and preparation for the third wave.

The Congress maintained that the presentation could be made in Parliament, which is in session, while the SAD leader and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said their party is not going to attend any meeting till the Government discusses the three farm laws against which farmers from Punjab and Haryana are continuing their movement at the Delhi borders. NCP, BJD and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.

Besides the PM, Unions Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were present.