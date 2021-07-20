National

Congress, others boycott PM’s all-party meet

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 20, 2021

Meeting convened to discuss management of Covid-19 pandemic

Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Left parties, RJD and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening where a presentation was to be made by the Health Ministry on Covid-19 management and preparation for the third wave.

The Congress maintained that the presentation could be made in Parliament, which is in session, while the SAD leader and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said their party is not going to attend any meeting till the Government discusses the three farm laws against which farmers from Punjab and Haryana are continuing their movement at the Delhi borders. NCP, BJD and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.

Besides the PM, Unions Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were present.

Published on July 20, 2021

politics
Covid-19
