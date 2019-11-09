National

Congress Working Committee meets ahead of Ayodhya verdict

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 09, 2019 Published on November 09, 2019

Top Congress leaders on Saturday attended at a crucial meeting of the party’s working committee ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The Congress Working Committee’s permanent, special and temporary members met at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi.

The members discussed the party strategy to be adopted in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, sources said.

The meeting was slated for Sunday, but rescheduled for Saturday after announcement by the Supreme Court about the judgment.

The Congress working committee, the highest decision making body of the party, decides on the party strategy on crucial issues.

Published on November 09, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ayodhya Verdict: Key players watch keenly