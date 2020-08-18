Coordinated action required to enhance data, AI: Nasscom report

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
In these unprecedented times, as the country starts to unlock its economy, it has become critical that coordinated action is taken to enhance data and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at scale across all sectors in the country, according to a Nasscom report.
The report titled, “Unlock Value from Data and AI: The Indian Opportunity”, said that Digital India has re-imagined how our government connects with citizens and accelerated deployment of AI and other emerging technologies to help further this objective.
Launching the report, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics and IT said, “AI has become a strategic lever for economic growth across nations and will continue to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future.”
The report said that if India acts quickly, it can become a leader in building a holistic data utilisation and AI effort, especially as countries emerge from the pandemic and global economic slowdown.
A coordinated programme across all five building blocks -- strategy, data, technology stack, talent and execution — is required to capture the opportunity.
The report also highlighted the importance of building an AI innovation ecosystem and to seek greater participation from the private sector and entrepreneurs.
The action plan and report have been reviewed by industry leaders including N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons; Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro; UB Pravin Rao, Chairman, Nasscom; and Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.
Meanwhile, Nasscom also announced that it will be hosting Xperience AI summit from September 1-4 in partnership with the Telangana AI Mission.
This will be a first of its kind platform to bring together the diverse stakeholders in India’s AI ecosystem and build an action plan on how AI can augment India’s revival, potential and growth plan.
