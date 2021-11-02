COP26: India pushing 2050 deadline comes with equally ambitious commitments to reduce emissions

India’s commitment to achieve net-zero emission by 2070 leaves it with one of the shortest gaps between the peak emission year and net zero year, reflecting the country’s willingness to contribute to the overall issue of climate change despite its preoccupation with development issues, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said.

“India will have one of the shortest, if not the (absolute) shortest gap, between peak emissions year and net zero year for any major economy… While many of the economies that have announced a net zero (target) have peaked much earlier, we are yet to peak. We have to reach that level of development and industrial activity that would provide us with a future that we expect to for our citizens,” Shringla said at a press conference after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national statement at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow on Monday.

Acting out of conviction

Although most developed countries including EU members and the US have agreed to achieve net-zero by 2050, they have already reached their emission peaks several years back. Many European countries including France, Germany, the UK, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands achieved their peak in the 1990s, while the US achieved its carbon emission peak in 2007. India, on the other hand, is unlikely to reach its peak before 2040.

The Prime Minister has outlined India’s own progression that has led up to the net zero situation, Shringla said. “The PM has pointed out that as we are essentially a developing country, our focus is on bringing millions of our citizens out of poverty. We are working night and day to ease standard of living in India of our citizens. We constitute 17 per cent of the world’s population. Yet we contribute only 5 per cent to global emissions. Yet we are contributing very readily to entire overall issue of handling climate change. That is because we believe in it,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Despite India’s preoccupations, it has talked of a net-zero commitment, Shringla said in response to a question on why India did not agree to a 2050 target as was being pushed by many countries. “Our contribution should not be minimised. It should be seen in the right context,” he said.

Securing the future

Shringla also brushed away suggestions that India may have worked under pressure as it was earlier resisting attempts to give a target date for zero-emissions. He pointed out that India had also decided to raise its earlier ambitious pledge of achieving 450 GW installed capacity by 2030 through non-fossil fuel sources to 500 GW, which was not the sign of a country acting under pressure.

“The only pressure is that of humanity. The pressure is of our own future...,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced that India will reduce 1 billion tonne of carbon emissions from the total projected emissions by 2030 and will also reduce carbon intensity by 45 per cent in its economy.

Delegates from around 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for the two-week COP26 UN Climate Change Conference to brainstorm and take on commitments for reducing emissions by 2030. The aim is to work towards limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C instead of an estimated 2.7 degrees C where present commitments would take the world by the end of the century.