Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu goes up to 15 after three new cases

Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with all having history of foreign travel, as the COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 15, the government said. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar said two of them were women while the third person was a 74 year-old man.

“All 3 travelled abroad.74 Y M return from USA at #Stanley (hospital),52 Y F return from USA at #Stanley,25 Y F return from Swiss (Switzerland)at #KMC,” he said in a tweet. All three patients were in isolation and stable, he said, adding, they were residents of different localities in the city.

With these three new cases, the total number of positive cases of the virus in Tamil Nadu has reached 15, including a 45 year-old man who was earlier discharged following treatment.