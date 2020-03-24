National

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu goes up to 15 after three new cases

PTI Chennai | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

Tthe total number of positive cases of the virus in Tamil Nadu has reached 15. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh   -  BusinessLine

Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with all having history of foreign travel, as the COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 15, the government said. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar said two of them were women while the third person was a 74 year-old man.

“All 3 travelled abroad.74 Y M return from USA at #Stanley (hospital),52 Y F return from USA at #Stanley,25 Y F return from Swiss (Switzerland)at #KMC,” he said in a tweet. All three patients were in isolation and stable, he said, adding, they were residents of different localities in the city.

With these three new cases, the total number of positive cases of the virus in Tamil Nadu has reached 15, including a 45 year-old man who was earlier discharged following treatment.

Published on March 24, 2020
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19 impact: Bengaluru enterprise TWU extends a helping hand to auto drivers