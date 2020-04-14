Coronavirus cases rise to 657 in Uttar Pradesh

Tracking deals
As many as 657 people have tested positive for coronavirus, which has claimed five lives in Uttar Pradesh till now, a State Health Department official said on Tuesday.
Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agrawal of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) on Tuesday, said, “A total of 657 corona-positive cases have been reported from the State. Till now, the state has reported five deaths — one each in Basti, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Varnasi and Agra.”
On Monday, 75 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total in the state to 558.
Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said 80 to 85 per cent of the cases have been reported from identified hotspots. “The total positive cases in the state are 558. So far, 49 patients have fully recovered and discharged,” Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters on Monday.
Of the 49 cured and discharged patients, 13 were in Noida, 10 in Agra, nine in Meerut, seven in Ghaziabad, six in Lucknow and one each in Kanpur, Shamli, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, an official statement issued here said.
Prasad said there has been an improvement in the sampling mechanism in the state. “On Sunday, the maximum of 1,980 samples were tested. Now, we are collecting about 2,000 samples a day,” he added.
The total number of samples sent for testing so far in the state is 13,278. Of these, results of 177 samples are awaited, the statement said.
