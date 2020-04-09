National

Coronavirus: Mumbai records 9 deaths, 79 new cases

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

The total deaths in the city is 65, while it has 775 cases in total

Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the deadly infection in the city to 65, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Seventy-nine persons tested positive for Covid-19 during the day, taking the number of such cases in the country’s financial capital to 775, the civic body said.

Six patients were discharged after recovery, it said. So far 65 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city.

The BMC has set up 381 containment zones in the city.

Published on April 09, 2020
coronavirus
Maharashtra
Mumbai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Toys maker Pals Plush at Kakinada SEZ to make PPE kits for medical fraternity