Coronavirus: Mumbai records 9 deaths, 79 new cases

Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the deadly infection in the city to 65, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Seventy-nine persons tested positive for Covid-19 during the day, taking the number of such cases in the country’s financial capital to 775, the civic body said.

Six patients were discharged after recovery, it said. So far 65 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city.

The BMC has set up 381 containment zones in the city.