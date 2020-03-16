National

Coronavirus outbreak: All educational institutions, malls, theatres to be shut till March 31 in Tamil Nadu

PTI Chennai | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

All educational institutions, liquor outlets, theatres, malls and resorts in Tamil Nadu will remain closed till March 31 as part of preventive measures against coronavirus, the State government said on Monday.

Making the announcement after chairing a review meeting with cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said amusement parks, museums, swimming pools and gymnasiums would also remain shut.

It came a day after the government declared holidays for kindergarten and primary sections till the month end in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The government also imposed restrictions on weddings and banned public meetings, conferences, processions till March 31, an official release said.

The state has so far reported only one positive case of COVID-19 and the 45-year-old engineer from neighbouring Kancheepuram is set to be discharged from hospital as he has recovered from the disease.

