Coronavirus: Situation grim in Mahrashtra; number of coronavirus patients rises to 868

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
The pandemic situation in Maharashtra is getting grimmer with the mortality increasing to 5.99 per cent, which is highest in the country. A press statement issued by the State Government on Tuesday evening after a Cabinet meeting said that, till date, 52 persons have died because of viral infection out of which 11 were not suffering from any other health problems.
In the last 24 hours, the number of corona-positive patients has risen by 23 to reach 868. Ever since the outbreak, the pathology labs in the State have checked 17,563 samples of which 15,808 were found negative. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would also be reviewing lifting the lockdown after April 14, the statement said.
Due to the seriousness of the pandemic in Maharashtra, timely steps have been taken to control the situation. The Mumbai region has 525 patients and 34 deaths, the highest in the State. Pune region is at the second rung, with 131 patients and five deaths,
Of the total population of 11.19 crore people in Maharashtra, 868 patients have the infection, which statically means 0.077 patients per 10,000 population. Of the total number of patients, 63 per cent are male and 37 per cent female, the statement said.
Given the rising threat, the Maharashtra Government, also for the first time, held the cabinet meeting via video conferencing. During the meeting, the Cabinet decided that the State Government-subsidised ‘Shiv Bhojan Thali’, available at ₹5 per plate for the next three months, would be provided even at taluka level in the State. The government has already slashed the prices of Shiv Bhojan Thali from ₹10 to ₹5 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The cabinet also decided to amend the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act to get additional financial aid from charitable trusts. For migrant labourers, breakfast, lunch and dinner are being provided daily to 5.50 lakh persons, the statement added.
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...