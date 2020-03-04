Coronavirus: Telangana AYUSH Dept distributes homeopathic pills

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
Hyderabad's Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Department Institute (MCRHRDI) in Jubilee Hills is distributing homeopathic 'preventive medication' for the novel coronavirus. Telangana’s AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) department has put stalls and kiosks to distribute 'prophylactic medicine for coronavirus illness', The News Minute reported.
The move came after Centre claimed that 'Arsenic Alb 30 P' has the potential to cure the deadly virus.
The volunteers, who are distributing the medicines, are also instructed to advise people to take six pills daily, half an hour before and half an hour after each meal of the day. While parents of the newborns are advised to give them three pills along with breast milk.
According to the NewsMinute report, on Tuesday alone, officials mentioned that 11,500 doses had been distributed to over 3,500 members. According to officials, these homeopathic medicines will be distributed in all dispensaries across the state as well.
The pills that are being distributed are generally given for respiratory diseases and Swine Flu at different potency levels.
The officials cited in the News Minute report said that the medicines are also available at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad since the outbreak spread beyond China. Telangana authorities are planning to take the drive to different parts of the state.
No scientific basis
According to the TNM report, the move was sharply criticised on various social media platforms. People pointed out that there is no proof that the pills can actually help people prevent themselves from COVID19. Many pointed out that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has maintained that a preventive medicine to coronavirus is yet to be developed.
Upon asking whether medication have been tested before distribution, Dr Vijaya Sravanthi, who is a medical officer at MCRHRDI and overseeing the distribution of the pills told the TNM that the Centre Council of Homeopathy has certified it. Sravanthi said that these are preventive pills and not a cure. The pills can help get through the initial stage.
