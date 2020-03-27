Coronavirus update: No positive case in Gujarat in past 12 hours

In its morning bulletin on coronavirus update, the Gujarat government on Friday informed that there has been no positive case reported the state during past 12 hours. The total active cases in the State remained at 44, while the State government has completed screening of 3.5 crore out of about 6 crore population in the State for a possible fever or respiratory infections.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health, Government of Gujarat, informed that total 11 samples were tested yesterday, of which none were positive. "Over 10,000 family health workers are conducting door-to-door survey across the State and so far we have covered a population of 3.57 crore people in the State for any indication of infection,” Ravi stated.

The screening has revealed that there were 37,885 people who travelled intra-state, while 8,265 people have an international travel history during past one month. Total 118 people have showed signs of ailment, therefore they have been kept under surveillance.

As on Friday morning, Gujarat reported 44 active COVID-19 cases, of which maximum are reported in the district of Ahmedabad (15), Surat (7), Vadodara (8), Rajkot (5), Gandhinagar (7) and one each in Bhavnagar and Kutch. The State has reported three deaths due to COVID-19 with all three being aged and comorbid having pre-existing ailments such as cancer, diabetes, blood-pressure etc.

Of the 44 COVID-19 positive patients, 26 have travelled overseas and 16 patients have come in direct contact with these persons and got the infection. Two cases have inter-state travel history. As a precautionary measure, the State has quarantined total 20,103 people for 14 days, of which 575 are under government quarantine facilities and 19,377 are under home quarantine.

However, the State police has taken strict action against those who violated the home quarantine protocol and ventured out of their homes. The State police has registered FIRs against 236 such persons, who will face a punitive action under the law. Ravi also assured that the State has adequate supplies and inventory of necessary medicines, masks and ventilators.