Courts have always stayed vigilant against Parliament excesses: SC Judge

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
“The courts have always remained vigilant and controlled any excesses committed by Parliament even in its constituent capacity and I pray that the courts continue to remain vigilant,” said Justice Rohinton Nariman, Judge, Supreme Court of India.
Delivering the first MK Nambyar Memorial lecture on the first Amendment of the Indian Constitution, organised by SASTRA Deemed University School of Law, he stressed on the fertilisation of fundamental rights and traversed the Constitutional journey of Articles 19, 21, 22, 31(A)& 31(B) and 46, with references to the Romesh Thappar, Brij Bhushan, Motor Transport Nationalisation, Champakam Dorairajan and the Zamindari Abolition Act cases.
Recalling the efforts of MK Nambyar in the famous AK Gopalan and Golaknath case before the Supreme Court, Justice Nariman told the audience on how his arguments had the legal foresight that laid down the pathway for protecting the basic structure of the Constitution in the Kesavananda Bharati case.
Justice Nariman also launched the CS Vaidyanathan Chair on Law & Development, established at the SASTRA Law School, with the support of senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, who explained the genesis and purpose of this endowed Chair.
Former Chief Justice of India, MN Venkatachaliah, urged SASTRA Law School to study the nuanced relationship between law and socio-economic development.
Attorney General KK Venugopal; former Attorney General and Senior Advocate, K Parasaran; and Advocate General, Tamil Nadu, and grandson of Nambyar, Vijay Narayan; and SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam, were among others who participated in the virtual event, according to a statement.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...