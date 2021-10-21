Covaxin output to touch 55 million doses a month by Oct-end, says Bharat Bio chief

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech International, said India achieving the one billion mark in Covid vaccination in nine months was “remarkable”.
He said this was possible due to the unified effort of the government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all vaccinated citizens, making it a true success story of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Covaxin, the first desi vaccine of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is being administered in the country, along with Serum Institute’s Covishield and Russian vaccine Sputnik V.
The supply of the two-dose, intramuscular Covaxin is expected to be ramped up soon, as the company expects to reach a monthly production capacity of 55 million doses by this month end, with additional capacity coming in from its Bengaluru plant.
With timely production from partners, the Hyderabad-based company expects to reach 100 million doses per month by the end of this year, Ella had said earlier.
The share of Covaxin in vaccinating the remaining population will go up, as it has also been recommended for emergency use in the 2-18 age group.
The vaccine maker had submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
The data have been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and SEC, and they have provided their positive recommendations, said Bharat Biotech a couple of weeks ago. It now awaits final approval from the Drugs Controller General of India in this regard.
Bharat Biotech also completed the Phase I trials of its intranasal vaccine with a new approach of using a single dose of intra-muscular Covaxin and one dose of the nasal vaccine in a method called heterologous prime boost. It has started the process for Phase II trials now.
The company is in the process of obtaining Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization, and is in constant dialogue with the global health agency, responding to its requests for additional data on Covaxin. The Technical Advisory Group of the WHO is slated to review the data on October 26 to decide on its application for EUL.
It is also making efforts to get approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) through its US partner, Ocugen.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...