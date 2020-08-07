Covid: 12 deaths, 2,207 new cases in Telangana

As many as 12 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in Telangana, taking the total number of deaths to 601. The State reported 2,207 new positive cases on Thursday, according to the media bulletin released this morning.

The total number of active cases stands at 21,417 and the total cases in the State reached 75,257.

As many as 1,136 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of people recovered so far to 53,239.

The recovery rate (the number of people recovered from the infection versus the total number of infected) is put at 70.7 per cent against the national average of 67.62 per cent.

The fatality rate (the number of deaths versus the total number of positive cases reported so far) stands at 0.79 per cent against the national average of 2.07 per cent.

On Thursday, the State tested 23,495 samples with the test results of 1,539 samples awaited. It has carried out 5.67 lakh tests so far.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 532 cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 196 cases and Warangal Urban district with 142 cases.

The State has 17,907 beds available in various government hospitals. This includes 4,430 beds with oxygen supply and 1,896 intensive care unit beds.