Covid-19: 20 UK returnees tested positive in Telangana

The Covid-19 positive cases among the UK returnees (who arrived in Hyderabad since December 9) has reached 20 with two more passengers testing positive for the viral infection.

The samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for further investigation to see whether the new Covid strain surfaced in the United Kingdom is present in the samples.

As many as 1,200 passengers have arrived in Hyderabad since December 9.

The CCBM has reportedly submitted its report to the State and Central Governments.

Meanwhile, the State reported 205 new Covid positive cases on Sunday as it pared the number of tests down by half to 27,244. As many as 551 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 97.27 per cent.

The neigbhouring Andhra Pradesh reported arrival of 1,040 passengers from the UK. As many as 982 patients have been quarantined, while 18 passengers belonged to other States. Sixteen of them had invalid addresses.

AP too has sent the samples of the Covid positive patients to the CCMB and National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further evaluation.