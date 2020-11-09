Covid-19: 2,257 more infected in TN

An additional 2,257 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7.46 lakh. After 2,308 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 18,825.

There were 18 deaths registered and 75,277 samples tested for coronavirus.

Chennai added 585 infections; 589 patients were discharged and 10 deaths were reported.

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the maximum number of infections with 189 followed by Thiruvallur (125); Chengalpattu (113); Tirupur (112) and Salem (105), says data by the State Health Ministry.