National

Covid-19 : Ahmedabad under 60-hour curfew starting November 20

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on November 19, 2020 Published on November 19, 2020

A 60-hour curfew will begin in Ahmedabad city from Friday 9 pm as covid cases continue to surge.

A complete curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city starting 9 pm on November 20 to 6 am on November 23. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional chief secretary, Government of Gujarat, who is also in-charge for Covid-19 management in Ahmedabad, announced the latest decision by the government.

"Corona situation was reviewed late night, and it has been decided that “complete curfew” shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9:00 pm till Monday morning 6:00 am in city of Ahmedabad," Gupta said in a statement.

"During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines shall be permitted to remain open," he added in a Twitter post tonight.

The night curfew in the city from 9 pm and 6 am as announced by the State will continue to be in force Monday onwards.

In its latest health bulletin, the government reported 1340 new covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours across the State. Ahmedabad city reported 230 cases in past 24 hours.

Notably, during the Diwali festival days, Gujarat and Ahmedabad city reported a sharp surge in cases. As many as 11,312 cases were reported in the State, while Ahmedabad reported 1,988 cases in the past ten days.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 19, 2020
Ahmedabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.