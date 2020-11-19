Covid-19 : Ahmedabad under 60-hour curfew starting November 20

A 60-hour curfew will begin in Ahmedabad city from Friday 9 pm as covid cases continue to surge.

A complete curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city starting 9 pm on November 20 to 6 am on November 23. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional chief secretary, Government of Gujarat, who is also in-charge for Covid-19 management in Ahmedabad, announced the latest decision by the government.

"Corona situation was reviewed late night, and it has been decided that “complete curfew” shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9:00 pm till Monday morning 6:00 am in city of Ahmedabad," Gupta said in a statement.

"During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines shall be permitted to remain open," he added in a Twitter post tonight.

The night curfew in the city from 9 pm and 6 am as announced by the State will continue to be in force Monday onwards.

In its latest health bulletin, the government reported 1340 new covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours across the State. Ahmedabad city reported 230 cases in past 24 hours.

Notably, during the Diwali festival days, Gujarat and Ahmedabad city reported a sharp surge in cases. As many as 11,312 cases were reported in the State, while Ahmedabad reported 1,988 cases in the past ten days.