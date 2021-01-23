National

Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 158 new cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 23, 2021 Published on January 23, 2021

Andhra Pradesh reported 158 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin released by the Government on Saturday, out of 43,770 samples tested 158 were positive for Coronavirus. With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 8,86,852.

Since Sunday, 172 Covid-19 patients have recovered and the state now has 1,473 active cases, the bulletin said.

