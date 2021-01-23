Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 158 new cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 158 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin released by the Government on Saturday, out of 43,770 samples tested 158 were positive for Coronavirus. With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 8,86,852.

Since Sunday, 172 Covid-19 patients have recovered and the state now has 1,473 active cases, the bulletin said.