Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 48 new cases

Andhra Pradesh has on Saturday reported 48 Covid-19 positive cases taking the total tally to 2205.

According to a government bulletin released today, 9628 samples were tested in the last twenty-four hours. Out of these 48 have been tested positive.

The recovery of patients has been steady as 101 patients were discharged since yesterday.

So far, 1252 have been cured and discharged in the state while 49 succumbed to the pandemic and 803 are being treated.

Kurnool continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 608, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 413 and 367 cases respectively.