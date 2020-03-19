Andhra Pradesh reports second positive coronavirus case

Andhra Pradesh has reported that a second patient in the state has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a bulletin released by the Department of Health, a person in Prakasam district has tested positive for the virus. Earlier, a patient from Nellore district had tested positive.

According to the latest data, blood samples of 104 suspected patients have been tested, 94 of which have shown negative results. The results of 13 samples is awaited.

The state government said arrangements had been made to test samples in laboratories in the state, thus saving time in sending them to Pune.

According to P V Ramesh, Secretary to the Chief Minister, patients suffering from cold and fever would be treated free of cost. “Those suffering from these symptoms can call 104 and an ambulance would be sent toshift them to a near-by hospital,’’ he said.

Patients above 60 years were more prone to get infected by the virus, he added.

The best way to keep the virus at bay was to wash hands frequently and maintain a distance between persons. There was no need for everyone to wear masks, the official said.

EXAMS

The state government has ordered the closure of all educational institutes, including schools, colleges, and universities and coaching centres till March 31, 2020.

According to A Suresh, Minister of Education, there will be no change in the schedule of 10th class examinations, which will begin from March 31, 2010. The ongoing intermediate exams will continue till March 23 as per schedule.

``The Government has made all arrangements for the safety of the students and regular medical aid and tests are being offered wherever needed,’’ the minister said.