Andhra Pradesh reports second positive coronavirus case

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Andhra Pradesh has reported that a second patient in the state has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a bulletin released by the Department of Health, a person in Prakasam district has tested positive for the virus. Earlier, a patient from Nellore district had tested positive.
According to the latest data, blood samples of 104 suspected patients have been tested, 94 of which have shown negative results. The results of 13 samples is awaited.
The state government said arrangements had been made to test samples in laboratories in the state, thus saving time in sending them to Pune.
According to P V Ramesh, Secretary to the Chief Minister, patients suffering from cold and fever would be treated free of cost. “Those suffering from these symptoms can call 104 and an ambulance would be sent toshift them to a near-by hospital,’’ he said.
Patients above 60 years were more prone to get infected by the virus, he added.
The best way to keep the virus at bay was to wash hands frequently and maintain a distance between persons. There was no need for everyone to wear masks, the official said.
The state government has ordered the closure of all educational institutes, including schools, colleges, and universities and coaching centres till March 31, 2020.
According to A Suresh, Minister of Education, there will be no change in the schedule of 10th class examinations, which will begin from March 31, 2010. The ongoing intermediate exams will continue till March 23 as per schedule.
``The Government has made all arrangements for the safety of the students and regular medical aid and tests are being offered wherever needed,’’ the minister said.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...