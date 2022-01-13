Covid-19: AP reports 4,348 new cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It reported 4,348 new Covid-19 positive cases and two Covid-related deaths.

The State, which tested 47,884 samples, has 14,204 active cases, with Chittoor district leading the list with 3,048 active cases.

As many as 261 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.