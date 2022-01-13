hamburger

National

Covid-19: AP reports 4,348 new cases

BL Hyderabad Bureau | January 13 | Updated on: Jan 13, 2022
image caption

In the last 24 hours, as many as 261 patients were recovered. 

Andhra Pradesh has reported a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It reported 4,348 new Covid-19 positive cases and two Covid-related deaths.

The State, which tested 47,884 samples, has 14,204 active cases, with Chittoor district leading the list with 3,048 active cases.

As many as 261 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19
Andhra Pradesh
Published on January 13, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you