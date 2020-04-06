Covid-19: AP to go for random tests in hotspots as cases surge to 303

Andhra Pradesh govetrment is on high alert as Coronavirus cases surged to 303 in the State.

The government reported 37 new cases on Monday.

“With detection of 18 cases in Kurnool, eight in Nellore among others, the total number of cases in the State had gone up to 303,” said a government bulletin.

A Covid-19 patient in Krishna district had recovered and was discharged. Six patients have recovered.

Among the districts, Kurnool and Nellore had the highest number of positive cases with 74 and 42 cases respectively followed by 32 in Guntur.

In a review meeting by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, it has been decided that random tests can be held in clusters.

The labs at Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kadapa would be upgraded and ICMR has given the nod for the new tests and the latest equipment kits would soon be arriving. Each kit can be used for testing 20 samples.

The Chief Minister said that the facilities at the quarantine and isolation centres should be of good quality. Covid hospitals should be ready with the intake and isolation wards set up at all hospitals.

The State has sent officials to look help people from State who were stranded in Gujarat. They reported back that they are doing well.

Issues such as agriculture produce, marketing and price fixation are also being addressed. The government will launch an app on farming soon. Adequate steps are being taken to safeguard the aqua farmers, according to a release.