Covid-19: AP to go for random tests in hotspots as cases surge to 303

Leadership in the time of Covid-19 for Family businesses
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Andhra Pradesh govetrment is on high alert as Coronavirus cases surged to 303 in the State.
The government reported 37 new cases on Monday.
“With detection of 18 cases in Kurnool, eight in Nellore among others, the total number of cases in the State had gone up to 303,” said a government bulletin.
A Covid-19 patient in Krishna district had recovered and was discharged. Six patients have recovered.
Among the districts, Kurnool and Nellore had the highest number of positive cases with 74 and 42 cases respectively followed by 32 in Guntur.
In a review meeting by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, it has been decided that random tests can be held in clusters.
The labs at Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kadapa would be upgraded and ICMR has given the nod for the new tests and the latest equipment kits would soon be arriving. Each kit can be used for testing 20 samples.
The Chief Minister said that the facilities at the quarantine and isolation centres should be of good quality. Covid hospitals should be ready with the intake and isolation wards set up at all hospitals.
The State has sent officials to look help people from State who were stranded in Gujarat. They reported back that they are doing well.
Issues such as agriculture produce, marketing and price fixation are also being addressed. The government will launch an app on farming soon. Adequate steps are being taken to safeguard the aqua farmers, according to a release.
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...