Covid-19: AP’s tally goes up to 1,717 with 67 new cases

With the addition of 67 new cases, total number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 1.717.

According to government bulletin released on Tuesday, of 67 new cases, 14 were of people from Gujarat.

In the last 24 hours, 8,263 samples were tested and 65 have been cured and discharged.

Kurnool has the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 516, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 351 and 286 cases- respectively.

Medical advice on Covid-19 is being provided on YSR Telemedicine no: 14410 for the needy free of cost.

Meanwhile, the State government released a notification to recruit 835 specialist doctors to work in Covid-19 designated hospitals and another 235 specialists to work in various government hospitals in the State. The applicants have to apply online on or before May 7.