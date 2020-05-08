Covid-19: BJP asks Rahul to study facts before criticising Modi

Reacting to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s statement urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold more discussions with State Chief Ministers on dealing with Covid-19, the BJP said Gandhi should act with “wisdom and practicality” and “fight the biggest calamity in human history under the able guidance” of Modi.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing reporters, said the “ever youthful Congress leader who is about to complete a half century now at least should have some wisdom and practicality”. He claimed that the Centre has been very much receptive to constructive suggestions from the Opposition.

“The government has already announced a relief package of ₹1.7 lakh crore and has also ensured money in the hands of the poor through direct benefit transfer to help them tide over difficulties during the coronavirus crisis,” he said. “Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has also praised the direct money transfer,” he added.

“It’s not time to create controversy directly or indirectly. Instead it is time for cooperation and he should try to fight the biggest calamity in the human history under the able guidance of our prime minister,” Trivedi added.