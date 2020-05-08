National

Covid-19: BJP asks Rahul to study facts before criticising Modi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 08, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi   -  THE HINDU

Reacting to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s statement urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold more discussions with State Chief Ministers on dealing with Covid-19, the BJP said Gandhi should act with “wisdom and practicality” and “fight the biggest calamity in human history under the able guidance” of Modi.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing reporters, said the “ever youthful Congress leader who is about to complete a half century now at least should have some wisdom and practicality”. He claimed that the Centre has been very much receptive to constructive suggestions from the Opposition.

“The government has already announced a relief package of ₹1.7 lakh crore and has also ensured money in the hands of the poor through direct benefit transfer to help them tide over difficulties during the coronavirus crisis,” he said. “Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has also praised the direct money transfer,” he added.

“It’s not time to create controversy directly or indirectly. Instead it is time for cooperation and he should try to fight the biggest calamity in the human history under the able guidance of our prime minister,” Trivedi added.

Published on May 08, 2020
political candidates
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Karnataka gets nod from 6 States to operate Shramik trains