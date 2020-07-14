Covid-19 cases breach nine-lakh mark

India has recorded up to 9,06,752 Covid-19 cases, in four days after it had crossed the eight-lakh mark on July 11. While 5,71,460 persons got cured of the virus infection, another 23,727 persons have died.

By July 11, over eight lakh cases were detected, whereas before that, by July 7, the count stood at seven lakh.

Up to 28,498 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are up to 3,35,292 lakh active infections in the country.

Number of tests conducted on July 14 was over 2.86 lakh. Cumulative tests have crossed 1.20 crore.

Highest number of drugs are based in Maharashtra, which has 2,60,924 cases, of which 1,44,507 have recovered and 10,482 have died, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 1,42,798 cases, of which 92,567 have recovered and 2,032 have died. In Delhi, there are 1,13,740 cases, of which 91,312 have recovered, while 3,411 have died.