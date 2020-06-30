Covid-19 cases cross 5.6 lakh; recovery rate at 59%

As on June 30, up to 5,66,840 Covid-19 cases were recorded with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, of which 59 per cent, or 3,34,822 patients, have recovered. Another 16,893 persons have died.

New cases in the range of 18,000 to 19,000 are being detected each day across the country. Between June 29 and 30, 18,522 cases were recorded. While 13,099 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, 418 new deaths have been recorded.

Till June 29, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had tested 86,08,654 samples for Covid-19. On June 29 alone, 2,10,292 samples were tested, ICMR said.

India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs. Among these are 567 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs, of which 362 are in the government sector and 205 are private. Also, 382 TrueNat based testing labs are operating, of which 355 are in the government sector and 27 are private; also, there are 87 CBNAAT-based testing labs, of which 32 are in the government sector and 55 are private.