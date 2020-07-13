Covid-19 cases cross 8.7 lakh

India has recorded 8,78,254 Covid-19 cases, in two days after it had crossed the eight lakh mark on July 11. While 5,53,471 persons were cured, 23,174 persons have died.

By this measure, there are up to 3,01,609 lakh active infections in the country.

The number of tests conducted on July 12 was over 2.19 lakh. Cumulative tests have crossed 1.18 crore.

Highest number of cases are reported in Maharashtra which has 2,30,599 cases of which 1,27,259 have recovered and 9,667 have died, followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 1,26,581 cases of which 78,161 have recovered and 1,765 have died, while in Delhi there are 1,07,051 cases, of which 82,226 have recovered while 3,258 have died.