Covid-19 cases drop by half as tests halved in Telangana

The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana has come down by half at 983 as the State conducted half the number of tests that it conducted a day before.

The number of cases seems to be directly proportionate to the number of samples collected and tested in the State.

The number of samples that the State collected on Sunday has come down to 9,443 from 19,202 samples a day before. Test results of 1,414 people are awaited.

The State reported 983 new positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases so far to 67,660. As many as 1,019 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of patients who recovered to 48,609.

This puts the recovery rate (number of patients recovered versus number of people infected) at 71.8 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 65.44 per cent.

As many as 11 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 551.

The fatality rate is put at 0.81 per cent (number of deaths versus the total number of people infected so far), against the national average of 2.13 per cent.

The State has 18,500 active cases, with 11,911 people taking treatment under home or institutional isolation.

Break-up of cases

As the total number of cases dropped by half, the number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) too witnessed a drop by half. The number of cases in the State capital region fell to 273 on Sunday from 517 a day before.

This is followed by Rangareddy district with 73 cases, Warangal Urban with 57 cases, Karimnagar with 54 cases, Medchal with 48 and Peddapalli with 44 cases.

In the media bulletin on Monday, G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Govt of Telangana), said that the State has 14,571 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients.

This includes 2,184 beds with oxygen supply and 1,302 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.