Covid-19 cases drop by half as tests halved in Telangana

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana has come down by half at 983 as the State conducted half the number of tests that it conducted a day before.
The number of cases seems to be directly proportionate to the number of samples collected and tested in the State.
The number of samples that the State collected on Sunday has come down to 9,443 from 19,202 samples a day before. Test results of 1,414 people are awaited.
The State reported 983 new positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases so far to 67,660. As many as 1,019 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of patients who recovered to 48,609.
This puts the recovery rate (number of patients recovered versus number of people infected) at 71.8 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 65.44 per cent.
As many as 11 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 551.
The fatality rate is put at 0.81 per cent (number of deaths versus the total number of people infected so far), against the national average of 2.13 per cent.
The State has 18,500 active cases, with 11,911 people taking treatment under home or institutional isolation.
As the total number of cases dropped by half, the number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) too witnessed a drop by half. The number of cases in the State capital region fell to 273 on Sunday from 517 a day before.
This is followed by Rangareddy district with 73 cases, Warangal Urban with 57 cases, Karimnagar with 54 cases, Medchal with 48 and Peddapalli with 44 cases.
In the media bulletin on Monday, G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Govt of Telangana), said that the State has 14,571 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients.
This includes 2,184 beds with oxygen supply and 1,302 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...