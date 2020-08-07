Covid-19 cases in Chennai drop below 1,000 since June 16

For the first time since June 16, the number of Covid-19 cases in Chennai dropped to less than 1,000 to 984 in the last 24 hours. On June 16, in Chennai 919 cases were reported and since then the infection has been steadily increasing in the city. it touched a peak of 2,393 on June 30.

However, on July 4, the number dropped to less than 2,000, and since then it has been a downward trend. In contrast the infection in the districts has been going up as many left the city to their home towns.

One of the major reasons attributed to the steady decline in the infection in the city has been the increase in sample testing - averaging around 12,000 in the last few days, said sources.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, 1,103 Covid-19 patients were discharged with a recovery rate at 87 per cent. The recovery rate in the city ranges between 76 per cent (in Ambattur zone) and 94 per cent (in Manali zone). The number of active cases in the city is 11,606.

Meanwhile, the number of infections in Tamil Nadu rose by another 5,880 to take the total number of infections to 285,024. However, after 6,488 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 52,759.

For the fifth consecutive day, over 100 deaths in a day were reported due to the virus as 119 patients died to take the total deaths to 4,690. Total number of samples tested today saw a record high of 67,352.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (319); Coimbatore (228); Cuddalore (212); Dindigul (134); Kallakurichi (139); Kancheepuram (166); Kanyakumari (187); Madurai (109); Pudukottai (173); Ranipet (253); Salem (168); Tenkasi (117); Thanjavur (217); Theni (351); Thiruvallur (388); Thiruvannamalai (252); Thoothukudi (195); Thirunelveli (200); Trichy (105); Vellore (158) and Virudhunagar (101), according to the Health Ministry.