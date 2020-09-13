Covid-19 cases in TN cross 5-lakh mark

The number of coronavirus cases Tamil Nadu crossed the 5-lakh mark after 5,693 persons were infected in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 5,02,759.

However, after 5,717 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4,47,366 so far), the number of active cases stood at 47,012.

In the last 24 hours, 84,308 samples were tested.

The number of deaths increased by 74 to 8,381.

The number of infections in Chennai was 994; patients discharged - 1,228; deaths - 17 and active cases were 10,393.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 299; Coimbatore - 490; Cuddalore - 251; Erode - 133; Kallakurichi - 126; Kancheepuram - 189; Kanyakumari - 110; Nagapattinam - 154; Namakkal - 124; Pudukottai - 134; Ranipet - 130; Salem - 309; Thanjavur - 151; Thiruvallur - 300; Thiruvannamalai - 188; Thruvarur - 143; Tirunelveli - 126; Thiruppur -291; Vellore - 106 and Villupuram - 128, according to Health Ministry.