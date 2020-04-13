Covid-19 cases rises to 432 in Andhra Pradesh

With detection of 12 new positive cases last night, the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 432.

According to a Govt bulletin, out of 19 samples tested, 12 showed positive results. So far 12 patients have been discharged while seven had lost their lives in the State.

Guntur has highest number of cases at 90 followed by Kurnool and Nellore at 84 and 52 respectively.