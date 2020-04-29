Covid-19 cases spike in Andhra Pradesh, tally past 1,300

The coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh, with an addition of 73 new patients in the last twenty-four hours.

This has taken the total tally of the pandemic in the State to 1,332 according to a bulletin released by the Government on Wednesday.

No new deaths

However, the death rate is under control, as no new death have been reported since yesterday. So far, 31 succumbed to the dreaded virus in the State, while the 287 have been discharged.

Various hospitals in the State are now treating 1,014 coronavirua patients.

Kurnool continues to have highest number of cases at 343, followed by Guntur with 283 and 236 in Krishna districts.

PTI adds:

An 11-month-old baby was those who tested positive for coronavirus in the State. Official sources, meanwhile, said the baby was from a family in the worst-affected Kurnool district, and whose member returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month.

The family remained in quarantine for 14 days, but during a follow-up test, the baby was found to have caught the virus. “We are getting it checked again,” a senior official monitoring the situation in Kurnool said over the phone. Following the Centre’s latest guidelines, the child would be kept in home quarantine and monitored, he said.

The kid becomes the youngest in the state to be hit by coronavirus while the oldest, an 85-year-old woman in Anantapuramu district, had recovered and been discharged last week.

Almost all the Covid-19-affected districts in the State, barring SPS Nellore, reported fresh cases on Wednesday, with Guntur registering the highest number of cases (29).

Vizianagaram continued to remain the only corona-free district in AP so far with zero cases. In neighbouring Srikakulam, where the pandemic spread for the first time last week, one fresh case was added on Wednesday, taking the total to five.

As a record 7,727 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the aggregate tests score in the state touched 88,061, of which 86,729 turned negative. The total number of patients discharged so far went up to 287, leaving 1,014 active cases.