COVID-19 control room sorts out 90% industry queries: DPIIT

Making contact-tracing rewarding
The control room set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to sort out manufacturing, trading and logistics issues faced by the industry and retailers during the on-going national lockdown for containing COVID-19 has settled about 89 per cent of the 1962 queries raised over the last five weeks.
“Out of the total number of 1962 queries registered till April 28 2020, 1,739 have been resolved/settled while 223 are currently under resolution. Out of 1,962 queries registered, more than 1,000 queries were received from Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat,” as per an official release issued on Thursday.
Regular monitoring and review by the Minister, Secretary and senior officers has helped in expeditious resolution, the release added.
The Control Room, set up on March 26, the day after the lockdown was implemented, monitors the issues of internal trade, manufacturing, delivery & logistics of essential commodities and difficulties faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period to resolve any supply chain issues.
A dedicated team has been put in place to monitor and track the disposal of queries and to generate daily MIS reports. The team also tracks the important queries by calling up the affected people and obtains their inputs while taking up the matter with the concerned agency, the release said.
When required, specific concerns are also taken up with State government officials including the District Magistrate and police functionaries. “All senior officers of the DPIIT have been assigned specific States with which they continuously interact and urge upon the State functionaries to initiate action on pending issues. The State departments such as Industry, Transport, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution are also monitoring the resolution of such queries separately,” the release added.
