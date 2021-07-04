National

Covid-19: Daily new cases declines below 4,000 in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 04, 2021

Weekend shopping is back: With most stores opening after the lockdown, shoppers on a buying spree at a sports store in Chennai.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

On Sunday, the state reported 3,867 new cases and 72 deaths.

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 4,000 to 3,867 (4,013 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,96,287.

After 4,382 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 35,294.

The number of deaths registered was 72, and 1,57,791 samples were tested.

According to Health Department data, Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 445; Chennai had 222 infections, and all the other districts had lesser cases.

Published on July 04, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
