Covid-19: Daily new cases declines below 4,000 in Tamil Nadu

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 4,000 to 3,867 (4,013 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,96,287.

After 4,382 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 35,294.

The number of deaths registered was 72, and 1,57,791 samples were tested.

According to Health Department data, Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 445; Chennai had 222 infections, and all the other districts had lesser cases.