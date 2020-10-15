National

Covid-19: Fatalities in TN below 50

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 15, 2020 Published on October 15, 2020

For the first time since June 26, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped to less than 50. It was 49 on Thursday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state was 10,472. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 4,410 to take the total number of infections to 6,74,802. After 5,055 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 41,872. A total of 90,752 samples were tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections increased by 1,148; a total of 1,257 patients discharged and 18 deaths were reported. Some of other districts that reported large number of infections include Coimbatore (395); Salem (263) and Chengalpattu (255).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.