Covid-19: Fatalities in TN below 50

For the first time since June 26, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped to less than 50. It was 49 on Thursday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state was 10,472. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 4,410 to take the total number of infections to 6,74,802. After 5,055 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 41,872. A total of 90,752 samples were tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections increased by 1,148; a total of 1,257 patients discharged and 18 deaths were reported. Some of other districts that reported large number of infections include Coimbatore (395); Salem (263) and Chengalpattu (255).