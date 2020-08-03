Covid-19: IIT Madras ties up with Helyxon to develop remote patient monitoring solutions

IIT Madras’ Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre and Helyxon, a healthcare start-up in IIT Madras Research Park have successfully deployed the jointly-developed remote patient monitoring solutions for Covid-19.

The device does clinically-accurate continuous monitoring of four critical parameters – temperature, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate and heart rate.

The device has already reached over 2,000 patients in public and private hospitals, and at homes, with another 5,000 devices in the pipeline. Production is being scaled up to meet the growing demand, according to a press release.

The cost of the device ranges from ₹2,500- 10,000 depending on the configuration and parameters. The device is completely self-contained, portable, wireless and can be clipped on to patient’s finger and data is streamed to a mobile phone or a central monitoring system.

The temperature is measured at the armpit and other parameters such as blood oxygen level at the finger itself. The device is reusable and has a lifetime of over a year. The devices can be used by the hospitals and doctors for patient management beyond Covid-19.

The core technology was validated by a year-long multi-centric study at various Chennai-based medical institutions for the accuracy and performance with reference to current standards.

Specific to Covid-19, the reduction of close contact with patients by doctors and nurses, savings in PPE and monitoring equipment was found to be a significant advantage by hospitals. Based on the clinical inputs, the team engineered this device in response to demand for low cost, simple and easy to use devices for monitoring patients anywhere at hospital or home.

NGOs have also come forward to procure these devices for Stanley Medical College Hospital, Institute of Child Health, Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology, to meet their requirements. The solution is scalable to hundreds of patients monitored by a hospital or a central authority. The software platform seamlessly issues alert escalations for patient’s parameters and can be used for tele-consultations with doctors and hospitals, the release said.