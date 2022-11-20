India logged 492 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,69,015, while the active cases dipped to 6,489, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,574 with four fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. One death has been reported from Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 293 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

