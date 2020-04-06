National

Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Death toll reaches 14

PTI Bhopal | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

One patient dies in Bhopal

A 52-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bhopal, taking the toll in Madhya Pradesh to 14, an official said on Monday.

This is the first death of a Covid-19 patient in the state capital, he said.

The man recently tested positive for coronavirus and died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment on Sunday night, Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode said.

He worked as a watchman at a wholesale vegetable market and was suffering from asthma since long, Dr Rajesh Sharma from the private hospital said.

So far, 14 people have succumbed to the viral disease in the state, including nine in Indore, two in Ujjain and one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara, an official said.

