Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu is going completely out of control, says TN govt

With the rapid increase in Coronavirus cases in the second wave in Tamil Nadu, Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the Madras High Court on Thursday that the Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu is going completely out of control. Further, officials are unable to predict how the virus would act due to the mutations.
The rapid spread was not due to the Assembly elections held on April 6. It is not only Tamil Nadu but also other States have also been affected due to the virus, the AG pointed out when the Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee was hearing a case relating to arrear examinations.
The AG further said the State has enough stocks of Covid-19 vaccine.
The Chief Justice also wanted to know if there was any advisory from the Health Department for the courts to follow during the second wave. To this, AG said the Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan would reply.
Also read: Covid-19: TN reports 7,819 cases on April 14
The infection spread has been so fast in the second wave that on Wednesday the State reported the highest daily cases of 7,819 beating the peak of 6,993 reported on July 27 in the first wave.
