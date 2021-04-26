Covid-19: India inoculated 9,95,288 people in a day

India inoculated 9,95,288 people with the anti-Covid jab on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 14,19,11,223, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of April 26, 7 am, India has administered 11,92,65,786 total first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine while the second doses amount to 2,26,45,437. 6,85,944 people were given the first jab while 3,09,344 people were given the second jab in the last 24 hours.

India’s vaccination drive is set to open for everyone between 18 and 45 years from May 1, 2021.

State-wise tally

As for the State-wise tally so far, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 1,24,04,727, followed by Rajasthan at 1,03,88,447 and Uttar Pradesh at 97,83,416.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of second dose, with 20,00,464 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 19,88,252 and Rajasthan at 19,59,506.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra tops the list with 1,43,42,716 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,23,47,953 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,17,83,880.

India’s coronavirus infection tally has surpassed 17.3 million. With 130907 new active cases, the active case load now stands at 28,13,658. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,19,272 to 143,04,382; 2,812 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 1,95,123, as per the official data.