Covid-19: Kerala invokes Sec 144 to prevent super spread

Kerala has invoked Section 144 of CrPC to prevent public gatherings and congregations in the State from Saturday until the month end (9 am October 3 to midnight of October 31) in view of a threat of super spread of Covid-19 infections.

The Disaster Management Department issued the order, signed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, late on Thursday night which effective bans an assembly or gathering of more than five persons at a time in the state during this 29-day period.

Invalidates unlock guidelines

This, in effect, will halt all social and political events in the State in October. It would also go to invalidate the directive in the latest unlock guidelines allowing gatherings of up to 100 persons outside containment zones. Exceptions are only for weddings (up to 50) and funerals (up to 20).

District Magistrates have been directed to use the relevant provisions and orders under Section 144 to control the spread of the disease, whose fulcrum has shifted to the North from the South. Strict restrictions shall be imposed in containment zones and in specific vulnerable areas.

Post-Onam mega spread

Earlier, an all-party meeting convened here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took cognizance of the grave situation after easing of restrictions for the Onam festival had apparently led to crowding and a false complacency on the pandemic front, but had frowned on a lockdown.

This had led to even more crowding at public places and what official sources described as mindless flouting of all Covid-19 protocols, including mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing, made worse by routine protest demonstrations by Opposition parties.

Infections escalate across state

Daily new cases went on a roller-coaster, threatening to breach the feared 10,000-count with total confirmed cases crossing a once-unthinkable two-lakh threshold on Thursday even as the daily new case count logged in at 8,135 (the highest till date of 8,830 was reported on September 30).

Among states with two lakh-plus cases, Kerala is in the ninth slot. Active cases are at 35.4 per cent and counting, against a national average figure of 14.9 per cent. Recovery rate has been reduced to 64.2 per cent. Case fatality rate at 0.4 per cent continues to be the redeeming feature.

Better show by neighbours

A comparison with the neighbouring states is instructive. Tamil Nadu has an active ratio of just 7.7 per cent; recoveries have dramatically improved to 90.7 per cent; only case fatality ratio lags behind at 1.6 per cent. It has tested 74.4 lakh people against Kerala’s 29.85 lakh.

As for Karnataka, the active ratio is higher at 18 per cent; but here again recoveries at 80.5 per cent are a lot better than Kerala. But case fatality ratio is at 1.5 per cent, which goes on to substantiate Kerala’s unique record. Karnataka has tested close to 50 lakh people till date.