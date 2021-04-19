Covid-19: Maharashtra declares six States as places of sensitive origin

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Passengers travelling to Maharashtra from Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region and Uttarakhand will need a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 48 hours of their train travel.
Under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and The Disaster Management Act 2005, the government has declared these six States as places of “sensitive origin” in an effort to stop the influx of other variants of coronavirus into the State.
State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order issued on Sunday, stated that the order will remain in force throughout the State from Sunday till the time it is retracted or till Covid-19 stays notified as a disaster.
The State has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for passengers from the six States of sensitive origin. The SOP states that thermal scanners should be made available at entry and exit points at all railway stations. “Railways shall share data of the trains that are scheduled to be running between these origins (six States) and stations of Maharashtra with local Disaster Management Authority (DMA) the order states.”
According to the SOP, each traveller will be screened after disembankment and passengers with negative RT-PCR test will undergo minimal checking like thermal scanning and symptoms checking.
“As, despite all effort by Railways, some passengers may not carry negative RT-PCR test, to the extent possible Disaster Management Authority (DMA) may set up Rapid Antigen Testing facility as the station” the orders stated. Every passenger with a positive result of the test or with symptoms or refusing to undergo screening shall necessarily be moved to quarantine centres or hospitals.
All passengers without symptoms and without needing to be moved to quarantine centres shall be stamped on their hands for compulsory home quarantine for 15 days.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...