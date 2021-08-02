Covid-19: Maharashtra eases curbs further; allows industries, offices to function with full capacity

The Maharashtra government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions allowing shops to remain open longer, industries, government, and private offices to function with full capacity.

But cinema, drama theatres and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) will remain closed till further orders. All places of worship in the State will also stay closed.

However, restrictions in eleven districts will continue considering the high number of Covid-19 cases, while the decision regarding reducing the current regulations in Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, and Thane districts will be taken by the Disaster Management Authorities of these districts.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, in an order issued on Monday evening, stated that all essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) will remain open on all weekdays till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturday. All shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays.

All public gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for exercise, walking, jogging and cycling, while all government and private offices can operate fully. The government has suggested staggering of work hours to avoid crowds while travelling and offices that can function through working from home should continue to do so.

All agricultural activity, civil works, industrial activity, transport of goods can remain functional at total capacity. Gymnasiums, yoga centres, hair cutting salons, beauty parlours, spas can remain open without air-conditioners and with 50 per cent capacity till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturdays. These services will remain closed on Sundays.

The State Education Department and the Higher and Technical Department orders will be applicable for schools and colleges

The State government has allowed all restaurants to remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity till 4 pm on weekdays, subject to adherence to all Covid- l9 protocols. Parcel and takeaway will be allowed as is allowed currently.

Restrictions on movement will apply from 9 pm to 5 pm. To avoid crowding, restrictions imposed on birthday celebrations, political, social, and cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches will be continued.

Restrictions in 11 districts to continue

The restrictions in eleven districts namely – Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, and Palghar will continue.

The order stated that considering the high number of positive cases, the higher emergence of new cases in Sindudurg, Satara, and Ahmednagar districts, the respective disaster management authorities will impose effective restrictions.