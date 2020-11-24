Covid-19: Maharashtra records 5,439 new cases

Maharashtra recorded a resurgence in fresh Covid infections to 5,439 on Tuesday. On Monday the number of new cases had dipped to 4,153.

Tuesday also saw 4,086 patients being discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16.58 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.69 per cent. The state also recorded 30 Covid deaths. The fatality rate is 2.61 per cent.

Of 1.03 crore laboratory samples tested, 17.89 lakh have tested positive (17.27 per cent) for Covid-19. Currently, 5.36 lakh people are in-home quarantine and 6,221 people in institutional quarantine. The number of active cases in the state stands at 83,221.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government had announced a new regulatory mechanism under the 'Mission Begin Again' to prevent the further spread of the pandemic. Accordingly, RTPCR tests have been made mandatory for passengers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa. These regulations will come into force from November 25.

However, the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, in a news agency report on Tuesday criticised the new mechanism, claiming that subjecting symptomatic Covid-19 patients to antigen tests served no purpose.