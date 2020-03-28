COVID-19:Six new cases in Gujarat take total coronavirus positive cases to 53

Six new positive cases were reported in Gujarat during past 12 hours taking the total COVID-19 cases in the State to 53.

Of the six new cases, one each were reported in Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Mehsana and three cases were reported in Ahmedabad.

According Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary- Health, Gujarat government, of these, four cases were infected through local transmission.Last night three new cases had surfaced in Rajkot.

Most COVID-19 cases are reported in the district of Ahmedabad (18), Surat (7), Vadodara (9), Rajkot (8), Gandhinagar (8) and one each in Mehsana, Bhavnagar and Kutch districts.

The State has reported three deaths due to COVID-19 with all three being aged and comorbid having pre-existing ailments such as cancer, diabetes, blood-pressure etc.

According to Ravi, the State government has readied four hospitals for coronavirus patients with combined bed capacity of 2200. Ahmedabad has 1200-bed hospital, while Surat has a 500-bed hospital and Rajkot and Vadodara have each 250-bed hospital. Ravi informed that the new coronavirus cases will be kept in isolation at these dedicated hospitals.

The State government has completed surveillance and tracking of 3.98 crore out of about 6 crore population in the State for a possible fever or respiratory infections.

The testing facilities in the State have increased to six medical colleges and two private labs having combined testing capacity at about 1000 tests daily.