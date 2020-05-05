National

Covid-19: No new cases for a second day in Kerala

Our Bureau Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on May 05, 2020 Published on May 05, 2020

61 patients discharged in best single-day record yet

Kerala saw a second successive day on Monday with no new confirmed Covid-19 case and its best single-day record of 61 patients being discharged from hospitals after treatment. That leaves only 34 undergoing treatment as on date, but Monday also saw 62 new admissions with various symptoms.

Three more districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram - joins the list of three already, with no virus infections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

On Monday, the most number of patients getting discharged were from Kannur (19), followed by Kottayam (12); Idukki (11); Kollam (9); Kozhikode (4); Kasaragod, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram (two each).

Ever since three students arriving home from China were found to carry the virus on January 29, also the country's first three cases, 499 persons had confirmed as positive cases in the state. As on May 4 (Monday), three of these have died and 462 have been discharged, leaving 34 undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The number of people being kept under surveillance are 21,724, of which 21,352 are those quarantined at home and 372 in hospitals (including the 34 under treatment). The state has sent out 33,010 samples for testing till date, of which 32,315 have proved negative. As part of the sentinel surveillance, 2,431 samples were collected from the high-risk group (including frontline workers) and tested, off which 1,846 have tested negative.

While expressing satisfaction on the overall status of the fight against the virus within the state, the Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the increasing deaths of Keralites being reported in other states and overseas. At least 80 lives have been lost in countries affected by Covid-19. Reports of increasing number of deaths are also coming from other states in India. He conveyed condolences to the grief-stricken families and the next-of-kin in the state.

TABLE 1: Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Monday, May 4)

District

Total number under observation

Home quarantines

In hospitals

New admissions on May 4

No of deaths

Thiruvananthapuram

2774

2715

59

9

1

Kollam

1796

1778

18

3

Pathanamthitta

130

124

6

3

Idukki

1615

1598

17

0

Kottayam

1742

1724

18

0

Alappuzha

1325

1312

13

9

Ernakulam

889

864

25

0

1

Thrissur

890

879

11

0

Palakkad

3052

3005

47

15

Malappuram

1661

1640

21

10

Kozhikode

1029

999

30

6

1

Wayanad

900

890

10

4

Kannur

2550

2478

72

2

Kasaragod

1371

1346

25

1

Total

21,724

21,352

372

62

Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State

499

Number of recovered

462

3

Table 2 : Number of cases undergoing treatment as on May 4

District

No of confirmed cases

Thiruvananthapuram

-

Kollam

3

Pathanamthitta

1

Alappuzha

-

Kottayam

6

Idukki

1

Ernakulam

-

Thrissur

-

Palakkad

1

Malappuram

-

Kozhikode

-

Wayanad

1

Kannur

18

Kasaragod

3

Total

34

Published on May 05, 2020
coronavirus
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What liquor sales revenues mean for states