Covid-19: No new cases for a second day in Kerala

Kerala saw a second successive day on Monday with no new confirmed Covid-19 case and its best single-day record of 61 patients being discharged from hospitals after treatment. That leaves only 34 undergoing treatment as on date, but Monday also saw 62 new admissions with various symptoms.
Three more districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram - joins the list of three already, with no virus infections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.
On Monday, the most number of patients getting discharged were from Kannur (19), followed by Kottayam (12); Idukki (11); Kollam (9); Kozhikode (4); Kasaragod, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram (two each).
Ever since three students arriving home from China were found to carry the virus on January 29, also the country's first three cases, 499 persons had confirmed as positive cases in the state. As on May 4 (Monday), three of these have died and 462 have been discharged, leaving 34 undergoing treatment in hospitals.
The number of people being kept under surveillance are 21,724, of which 21,352 are those quarantined at home and 372 in hospitals (including the 34 under treatment). The state has sent out 33,010 samples for testing till date, of which 32,315 have proved negative. As part of the sentinel surveillance, 2,431 samples were collected from the high-risk group (including frontline workers) and tested, off which 1,846 have tested negative.
While expressing satisfaction on the overall status of the fight against the virus within the state, the Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the increasing deaths of Keralites being reported in other states and overseas. At least 80 lives have been lost in countries affected by Covid-19. Reports of increasing number of deaths are also coming from other states in India. He conveyed condolences to the grief-stricken families and the next-of-kin in the state.
TABLE 1: Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Monday, May 4)
District
Total number under observation
Home quarantines
In hospitals
New admissions on May 4
No of deaths
Thiruvananthapuram
2774
2715
59
9
1
Kollam
1796
1778
18
3
Pathanamthitta
130
124
6
3
Idukki
1615
1598
17
0
Kottayam
1742
1724
18
0
Alappuzha
1325
1312
13
9
Ernakulam
889
864
25
0
1
Thrissur
890
879
11
0
Palakkad
3052
3005
47
15
Malappuram
1661
1640
21
10
Kozhikode
1029
999
30
6
1
Wayanad
900
890
10
4
Kannur
2550
2478
72
2
Kasaragod
1371
1346
25
1
Total
21,724
21,352
372
62
Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State
499
Number of recovered
462
3
Table 2 : Number of cases undergoing treatment as on May 4
District
No of confirmed cases
Thiruvananthapuram
-
Kollam
3
Pathanamthitta
1
Alappuzha
-
Kottayam
6
Idukki
1
Ernakulam
-
Thrissur
-
Palakkad
1
Malappuram
-
Kozhikode
-
Wayanad
1
Kannur
18
Kasaragod
3
Total
34
