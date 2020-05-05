Covid-19: No new cases for a second day in Kerala

Kerala saw a second successive day on Monday with no new confirmed Covid-19 case and its best single-day record of 61 patients being discharged from hospitals after treatment. That leaves only 34 undergoing treatment as on date, but Monday also saw 62 new admissions with various symptoms.

Three more districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram - joins the list of three already, with no virus infections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

On Monday, the most number of patients getting discharged were from Kannur (19), followed by Kottayam (12); Idukki (11); Kollam (9); Kozhikode (4); Kasaragod, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram (two each).

Ever since three students arriving home from China were found to carry the virus on January 29, also the country's first three cases, 499 persons had confirmed as positive cases in the state. As on May 4 (Monday), three of these have died and 462 have been discharged, leaving 34 undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The number of people being kept under surveillance are 21,724, of which 21,352 are those quarantined at home and 372 in hospitals (including the 34 under treatment). The state has sent out 33,010 samples for testing till date, of which 32,315 have proved negative. As part of the sentinel surveillance, 2,431 samples were collected from the high-risk group (including frontline workers) and tested, off which 1,846 have tested negative.

While expressing satisfaction on the overall status of the fight against the virus within the state, the Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the increasing deaths of Keralites being reported in other states and overseas. At least 80 lives have been lost in countries affected by Covid-19. Reports of increasing number of deaths are also coming from other states in India. He conveyed condolences to the grief-stricken families and the next-of-kin in the state.

TABLE 1: Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Monday, May 4)

District Total number under observation Home quarantines In hospitals New admissions on May 4 No of deaths Thiruvananthapuram 2774 2715 59 9 1 Kollam 1796 1778 18 3 Pathanamthitta 130 124 6 3 Idukki 1615 1598 17 0 Kottayam 1742 1724 18 0 Alappuzha 1325 1312 13 9 Ernakulam 889 864 25 0 1 Thrissur 890 879 11 0 Palakkad 3052 3005 47 15 Malappuram 1661 1640 21 10 Kozhikode 1029 999 30 6 1 Wayanad 900 890 10 4 Kannur 2550 2478 72 2 Kasaragod 1371 1346 25 1 Total 21,724 21,352 372 62 Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State 499 Number of recovered 462 3

Table 2 : Number of cases undergoing treatment as on May 4