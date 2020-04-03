Covid-19 pandemic: Arcesium India supports Annapurna programme to provide 40,000 meals daily to under privileged

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Arcesium, a New York-headquartered post-trade technology and professional services firm, having its India office in Hyderabad, has come forward to support the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) to feed the underprivileged during the COVID -19 pandemic.
Daily meals are being provided to 40,000 of those in need for about 17 days, from March 31 during the lock-down period due to the COVID-19,pandemic, one of the most significant health and humanitarian crises in modern history.
To help the poor, weaker, and vulnerable sections of society with nutritious and hygienic food during the lock-down period, the Government of Telangana notified the Annapurna Rs 5 a meal scheme being implemented by HKM Charitable Foundation, as an essential and critical service.
In an effort to alleviate the financial burden, and avoid possible contamination through exchange of currency notes, even the nominal amount of Rs 5 is no longer being collected from the beneficiaries and are being provided with a free meal, during the lock-down period.
While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other municipalities sanction grants towards the significant portion of the cost of meals, the rest is being contributed by various philanthropic and socially-oriented organizations and individuals, including Arcesium.
