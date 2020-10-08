Covid-19: PM makes fervent appeal to people

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
In an attempt to ensure that Indians would not slip up on Covid-19 front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made yet another appeal to people to be united in the fight against novel coronavirus.
The new campaign, about which Modi tweeted on Thursday morning, was launched to encourage people participation in the Covid-19 fight. Reiterating the key message of “wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing and practice do gaj ki doori”, the Prime Minister said “together we will succeed and win against the Covid-19.”
The campaign would expect every India to take a pledge. As part of the campaign, which would spearheaded by all Union ministries and departments as well as State governments, the government would strive to use all possible means to reach out to people. Apart from posters in public places and running mobile vans for awareness creation, the government plans to engage influencers to drive the message home. Similarly, in addition to media campaigns, the local cable operators would be roping in to continuously air Covid messages, an official statement said.
Meanwhile, there has been a slight let up with the number of active cases dropping to a little over 9 lakh in the country in the last 24 hours. While over 78,500 people tested positive, over 83,000 people recovered or discharged from hospitals. Around 970 persons succumbed to their infection during the same period, taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 1,05,526 since the pandemic struck the country on January 30.
