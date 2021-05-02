Covid-19: Pune industries hand over oxygen concentrators, medical equipments

Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) handed over 200 oxygen concentrators and 50 BiPAPs on behalf of the donors of ‘Mission Vayu’, an initiative by Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response which is anchored at MCCIA.

Various corporations, foundations and business leaders have contributed significant amounts of monetary or in-kind resources to the shared pool at MCCIA or directly under PPCR.

MCCIA is working in close cooperation with the government of Maharashtra, the office of the Divisional Commissioner-Pune Division and Municipal Corporations of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, along with district authorities in Pune and other districts to donate medical equipment such as BiPAPs and Oxygen Concentrators. These will be installed at various hospitals across the State for treating the patients who are suffering from Covid.

On this occasion, Ravi Pandit, Past President, MCCIA and Chairman, KPIT Group; Pankaja Ballabh, CSR Head, Bajaj Group and Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCIA, represented the donor community during the handover.

Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division, said that importing these oxygen concentrators and BiPAPs will significantly add to the existing medical capacity.

Prashant Girbane- Director General, MCCIA stated that the combined efforts of the government, industry, NGOs, individuals and society at large mitigate the impact of the pandemic. With help of the donors across the country and abroad, MCCIA supported the hospitals that needed emergency medical equipment in the shortest possible time. He also expressed his gratitude to the Temasek Foundation from Singapore for supporting this cause.