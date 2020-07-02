Covid-19: Quarantining measures in full swing in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government is continuously quarantining all its residents, and those who have been arriving at Mumbai airport under the Vande Bharat mission of the Central Government. Till date 28,435 persons have arrived in the city on 182 special flights. By July 15, more passengers on 40 flights are expected to arrive here, a statement by the Maharashtra Government said.

Out of the total number of passenger arrivals, 10,347 are from Mumbai, 9,752 are from the rest of Maharashtra and 8,336 are from other States . They have come from locations such as the UK, Singapore, Philippines, USA, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kuwait, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

People hailing from Mumbai have been placed in institutional quarantine facilities created in hotels around greater Mumbai. Passengers from other districts and States are being sent to their district headquarters through the District Collector. They are being quarantined by their respective Collectors and Municipal Commissioners . Passengers from other states are also being kept in the quarantine centre in Mumbai till they get the transport passes from their respective states, the statement added.