National

Covid-19: Quarantining measures in full swing in Maharashtra

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

The Maharashtra Government is continuously quarantining all its residents, and those who have been arriving at Mumbai airport under the Vande Bharat mission of the Central Government. Till date 28,435 persons have arrived in the city on 182 special flights. By July 15, more passengers on 40 flights are expected to arrive here, a statement by the Maharashtra Government said.

Out of the total number of passenger arrivals, 10,347 are from Mumbai, 9,752 are from the rest of Maharashtra and 8,336 are from other States . They have come from locations such as the UK, Singapore, Philippines, USA, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kuwait, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

People hailing from Mumbai have been placed in institutional quarantine facilities created in hotels around greater Mumbai. Passengers from other districts and States are being sent to their district headquarters through the District Collector. They are being quarantined by their respective Collectors and Municipal Commissioners . Passengers from other states are also being kept in the quarantine centre in Mumbai till they get the transport passes from their respective states, the statement added.

Published on July 02, 2020
Covid-19
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19 not something to worry about, most of us don’t need vaccine: Oxford professor