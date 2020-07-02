Covid-19: Quarantining measures in full swing in Maharashtra

Snippets: Office buzz
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Maharashtra Government is continuously quarantining all its residents, and those who have been arriving at Mumbai airport under the Vande Bharat mission of the Central Government. Till date 28,435 persons have arrived in the city on 182 special flights. By July 15, more passengers on 40 flights are expected to arrive here, a statement by the Maharashtra Government said.
Out of the total number of passenger arrivals, 10,347 are from Mumbai, 9,752 are from the rest of Maharashtra and 8,336 are from other States . They have come from locations such as the UK, Singapore, Philippines, USA, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kuwait, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.
People hailing from Mumbai have been placed in institutional quarantine facilities created in hotels around greater Mumbai. Passengers from other districts and States are being sent to their district headquarters through the District Collector. They are being quarantined by their respective Collectors and Municipal Commissioners . Passengers from other states are also being kept in the quarantine centre in Mumbai till they get the transport passes from their respective states, the statement added.
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...